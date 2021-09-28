Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first

Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
His mom shared what happened on Facebook and explained that her son “is awkward with making new friends.”
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Stone Reynolds was looking forward to turning another year older, that is until no one responded to his birthday party invitations.

“I felt mad and sad,” said Stone, a first-grader at Napoleon Elementary School.

He gave out several invites for his 7th birthday party this weekend, but no one RSVP’d by the deadline.

“We asked to have the RSVPs by Sunday evening and we didn’t get any responses, so I told Stone that we will try to find some friends,” Alexandra Reynolds, Stone’s mom said.

When asked why she thought no one responded to the invites Reynolds said, “I’m not sure, I’m hoping that maybe they just didn’t get them.”

Reynolds shared what happened on Facebook and explained that her son “is awkward with making new friends.”

“Maybe it’s not the other kids,” she said. “Maybe it’s Stone and maybe he is a little nervous to make new friends, so we thought we would help him out.”

The post received hundreds of comments within a few hours and many people were asking how to help Stone celebrate his 7th birthday.

“We were overwhelmed by the response,” said Reynolds. “We sat and read the comments and we didn’t even get through all of the comments and people were still wishing him a happy birthday.”

Reynolds said they decided to throw another party for Stone and this time invite members of the community. She is now hoping that what happened to her son can help other parents navigate these tough situations. “We have always tried to attend birthday parties, sometimes it’s inconvenient but it could really mean a lot to some kids.”

If you would like to send Stone a birthday card, you can mail it to: Q220 County Road 15, Napoleon, OH 43545

A community party is planned for Saturday from 2 - 4 pm at Leaders Farm located at 0064 Co Rd 16, Napoleon, OH 43545.

