September 28th Weather Forecast

Perfect Fall Weather
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny the rest of the work week with highs in the low to the middle 70s. Lows will be around 50. Saturday will bring a high in the middle 70s. There is a chance of rain on both Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

