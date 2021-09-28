September 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny the rest of the work week with highs in the low to the middle 70s. Lows will be around 50. Saturday will bring a high in the middle 70s. There is a chance of rain on both Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

