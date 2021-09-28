US 23 reopens after emergency bridge repair

MONROE CO., Mich. (WTVG) - Officials have reopened US 23 between Dundee and Milan after emergency bridge repairs forced the closure earlier this month.

The road closed on September 13 between M-50 and Plank Rd. in Monroe County.

The emergency repair work to a railroad bridge came after a truck hauling a piece of construction equipment tore the bottom flange of one of two main girders on Aug. 20.

Repairs were completed ahead of the 10-day emergency contract schedule.

“It was a real herculean effort by Davis Construction and the MDOT team. We appreciate both teams being so responsive to the needs of the local community,” said Craig Heidelberg, Michigan Department of Transportation project manager.

