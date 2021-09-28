U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo fugitive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service is a Toledo man who is wanted on a charge of escape after he was furloughed and didn’t arrive at his intended location.

Jermell Toney, 35, was furloughed on September 16 and didn’t arrive at the intended location to serve the remainder of his sentence for a violation of supervised release.

Originally convicted in 2017 of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Tony was placed on Federal supervised release upon serving his sentence.

Investigators believe Toney is in the Toledo area. His last known address is in the 900 of Prospect in Toledo. They describe him as a Black male, 6-feet, 1-inches tall, and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any known fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 1-419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.