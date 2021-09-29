Campbell’s hosting job fair on Friday
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s plant in Napoleon is hosting a job fair on Friday at the Defiance VFW.
Interviews will be done on the spot. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
There are more than 100 job opportunities, including mechanics, electricians, machine operators, and warehouse roles. Starting pay ranges between $20.69 and $30.18 per hour, with benefits starting on day one.
The Defiance VFW is located at 201 Clinton St. in Defiance.
