Campbell’s hosting job fair on Friday

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s plant in Napoleon is hosting a job fair on Friday at the Defiance VFW.

Interviews will be done on the spot. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

There are more than 100 job opportunities, including mechanics, electricians, machine operators, and warehouse roles. Starting pay ranges between $20.69 and $30.18 per hour, with benefits starting on day one.

The Defiance VFW is located at 201 Clinton St. in Defiance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.