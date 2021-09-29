Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Toledo launches water bill debt forgiveness program

By Chase Bachman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is launching a water bill debt forgiveness program. Starting Friday Oct. 1 the city will forgive citizen’s water utility debt.

The program is designed to help low-income, senior, or disabled residents pay off their water bill balances. Officials explained that eligible customers must live inside the city of Toledo and have past due charges of at least $200 form before Oct. 1, 2021.

Debt that can be wiped out ranges from basic water to storm water, as well as sewer charges. The city says that any outstanding balances from after Oct. 1 are not eligible for debt forgiveness.

Tenants are eligible to apply before Oct. 1. Residents must also stay current on all new charges while enrolled in the program. Additionally, residents should meet the federal poverty guidelines.

The city originally planned to launch August 1, but getting the program ready took longer than anticipated.

City council member and chair of the council’s water quality and sustainability committee Nick Komives says it’s important people’s water stays in service.

”In the absence of this, it’s very likely that many people just wouldn’t even pay their bills or attempt to pay their bills but when we’re able to provide programs that help to bring them back into the fold. It will not only keep their water on, which then we can acrue revenues from them moving into the future, but this gets them in a position where they want to be paying their bill, and they are able to pay their bill,” Komives said.

The city’s website has a full list of dates and locations of community meetings to speak residents about the program and enrollment.

