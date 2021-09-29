COVID-19 vaccine boosters available in Ottawa, Sandusky counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Health departments in Ottawa and Sandusky counties have released plans for getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible people.

Both counties said the following should receive a booster shot:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

Further, people ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Three walk-in clinics have been scheduled in Ottawa County at the health department.

Thursday, Sept. 30, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2-4 p.m.

In Sandusky, eligible people can schedule their booster shot through this website. Walk-in availability will depend on supply, with priority given to scheduled appointments.

https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.