If your landlord is not maintaining your rental unit there is a solution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaking ceilings, mold, and pests. If you’re landlord isn’t maintaining your rental unit there is a solution. There’s a process where you can put your rent money in an Escrow account. No sliding doors, rodent issues and leaking ceilings. You can put your rent in a special account called Escrow. George Thomas is a lawyer for The Fair Housing Center. They don’t take on Escrow cases, but he explained how it works.

“Most typically it’s a dispute over whether the landlord is completing repairs,” said Thomas.

He also says if your landlord is violating a legal obligation that they have under the landlord-tenant act or your rental agreement.

“Stay current with your rent. You have to be current with your rent in order to take advantage of Escrow. If you don’t remain current with your rent it’s possible you could face an eviction for non-payment of rent,” said Thomas.

Thomas says you must give your landlord written notice.

“Make sure you give written notice to your landlord as the very first step of the formal process. You would provide a written notice to the landlord asking them to complete repairs or asking them to resolve whatever issue that you’re complaining about.”

Keep a copy of the letter for yourself. He says you are required to wait a reasonable period of time to give the landlord time to make repairs.

“So thirty days will be the maximum period of time that the tenant should have to wait before they would escrow their rent with the court.”

Thomas warns that the process is tedious and you will have to make sure there are no mistakes on your forms. You can go to the court’s website to find those forms that you need to complete.

