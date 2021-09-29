Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

If your landlord is not maintaining your rental unit there is a solution

By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaking ceilings, mold, and pests. If you’re landlord isn’t maintaining your rental unit there is a solution. There’s a process where you can put your rent money in an Escrow account. No sliding doors, rodent issues and leaking ceilings. You can put your rent in a special account called Escrow. George Thomas is a lawyer for The Fair Housing Center. They don’t take on Escrow cases, but he explained how it works.

“Most typically it’s a dispute over whether the landlord is completing repairs,” said Thomas.

He also says if your landlord is violating a legal obligation that they have under the landlord-tenant act or your rental agreement.

“Stay current with your rent. You have to be current with your rent in order to take advantage of Escrow. If you don’t remain current with your rent it’s possible you could face an eviction for non-payment of rent,” said Thomas.

Thomas says you must give your landlord written notice.

“Make sure you give written notice to your landlord as the very first step of the formal process. You would provide a written notice to the landlord asking them to complete repairs or asking them to resolve whatever issue that you’re complaining about.”

Keep a copy of the letter for yourself. He says you are required to wait a reasonable period of time to give the landlord time to make repairs.

“So thirty days will be the maximum period of time that the tenant should have to wait before they would escrow their rent with the court.”

Thomas warns that the process is tedious and you will have to make sure there are no mistakes on your forms. You can go to the court’s website to find those forms that you need to complete.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
Toney surrenders to US Marshals
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Toledo Police are searching for this suspect in a felonious assault case.
Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

Latest News

Home repairs
Home repairs
wls
WLS going remote on Friday due to staffing shortage
The city of Toledo announces new water bill forgiveness program
City of Toledo launches water bill debt forgiveness program
Vermont vaccine booster clinics are open and ready to give those who qualify their third shots.
Ohio Republicans hit breaks on COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill
Fertile Ground Tools is a Woodville business that has worked with the program
ProMedica Innovations helps support local entrepreneurs