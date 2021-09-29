LC4 moving to new home in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control will be getting a new home in the coming years. The facility currently located on Erie Street in Toledo will be making a move to Monroe Street in 2023.

The facility will be relocating to what is now the Early Vote Center at 1301 Monroe. The city will be tearing down the current buildings at that location and constructing a new facility. The Early Vote Center, meanwhile, will be moving to Sylvania Avenue sometime in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.