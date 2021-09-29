Lucas Co. COVID booster clinics already taking walk-ins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will now offer walk-in COVID-19 Pfizer Booster shots at the Lucas County Rec Center. Clinics will run on Wednesdays from 9 am – 6 pm, Thursdays from 9 am – 4 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am – 3 pm. The Rec Center is located at 2901 Key St, Maumee, OH 43537

To expedite services and prevent added registration time, members of the public are still encouraged to schedule an appointment. Individuals should visit www.lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to schedule their appointment.

Please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 419-213-4100, option #1, for assistance in making an appointment. Calls are answered Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm.

