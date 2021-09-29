Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Man accused of fatally stabbing school bus driver in front of 35 children

By KEPR Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PASCO, Wash. (KEPR) - Police say they don’t know why a knife-wielding man in Washington state boarded a school bus full of children and stabbed the 72-year-old bus driver to death.

The family members of 72-year-old bus driver Richard Lenhart watched with heavy hearts as his alleged killer, Joshua Davis, appeared in court for the first time Monday afternoon.

A judge set Davis’ bail at $1 million.

Police say Lenhart had just picked up about 35 students Friday at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco, Washington, when Davis forced his way onto the bus then stabbed Lenhart several times. The driver let his foot off the break during the attack, and the bus crashed in the school parking lot.

Lenhart died later that day at the hospital.

Police say none of the children on board the bus were physically harmed in the incident.

Video recovered from a home just feet away from the scene shows Davis parked a truck along the road before making his way to the bus. Witnesses say he left the area for a short time before returning to the school, where he was arrested.

Police are still trying to piece together the motive behind the attack. There is no information to make investigators believe the men knew each other prior to the stabbing.

“There are some aspects of this tragedy we may never have complete answers to,” Police Chief Ken Roske said.

Leaders with the Pasco School District say their focus is on supporting the students and staff impacted by Friday’s attack. Counselors will be available all week for anyone needing support.

A bouquet of flowers, a memorial to Lenhart, now sits in the hedges outside the school.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 12.

Copyright 2021 KEPR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

