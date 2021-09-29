Ohio Republicans hit breaks on COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans halted efforts Wednesday to fast-track a bill that would expand exemptions people could claim if the COVID-19 vaccine is mandated by their employer or school.

House Bill 435 was introduced Tuesday afternoon and received one hearing before it was passed out of the Ohio House Health Committee. Business and healthcare groups condemned the bill Wednesday before it was set for a full vote in the House.

The vote never happened.

“We’ve had a lot of very good, very productive conversations on House Bill 435,” said House Speaker Robert Cupp , R-Lima, in a statement. “There are a few additional issues our members would like more time to explore. I think it’s important that we have a consensus within our caucus on how we move forward, so we’re going to take time to do that.”

Before the vote, at least one Republican publicly criticized the GOP proposal. Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, said, “Ohio leadership needs to stop cowering to the woke left,” in a tweet about vaccine mandates.

“Leadership fails to protect Ohio workers against forced vaccinations,” she said in a separate tweet.

Ohioans are sick of RINO watered down bills.



Ohioans want freedom.



The true Republican Party is one that stands and fights for freedom. #OHLEG #FREEDOM — Rep. Jena Powell (@VoteJenaPowell) September 29, 2021

House Bill 435 would’ve expanded COVID vaccine mandate exemptions to include medical or conscience reasons. It also would’ve given people who could prove they have natural immunity with COVID-19 antibodies to claim an exemption. The FDA doesn’t currently recommend testing for antibodies to assess COVID-19 immunity after someone recovers from an infection.

It also would’ve allowed colleges and universities to require a COVID-19 vaccine as long as it was FDA-approved. People who worked in critical care or ICU facilities couldn’t claim the exemptions under the proposal. It didn’t prevent private entities from asking for proof of vaccination.

Ohio on Wednesday reported 50% of the population is now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC reports Ohio has the 10th-rate of first-dose vaccinations in the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.