Oregon man reunited with boy that saved his life on his birthday

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Frank Yglesias was playing basketball with his son on July 9th when his life changed.

“He had a massive heart attack. He fell and hit the concrete and we lost him right then and there.,” says Frank’s aunt, Donna Yglesias.

When Frank collapsed Caleb Whitmore was at the gym, and he says his instincts just kicked in.

“I was just really scared, but I thought ‘what if that was me there?’ I would want someone to try and help me, so I did the best I could,” says Caleb Whitmore.

Whitmore’s mom says, it was her son’s first time performing CPR and he was in shock following the ordeal.

“He said there was a man laying on the ground. He just fell to the ground. He said no one was doing anything. So he went over there and checked his pulse... he started doing chest compressions and someone else did the mouth to mouth,” says Joey Whitmore.

Frank’s Family say that Whitmore is a hero and Frank would not be here without him.

To mark Frank’s 49th birthday his family threw a party at Ayden Healthcare nursing facility, they tracked down Whitmore and had him surprise Frank. They also gave Whitmore gifts and sang him happy birthday, as his is a few days away.

At the surprise party Whitmore said he was feeling thankful and overwhelmed by all Frank’s family did to say thank you.

“In our eyes he did save my sons life... he’s our angel,” says Frank’s mother, Raquel Hernandez, of Whitmore.

According to Whitmore he learned CPR in school, and is very glad that he did.

“I think everyone should know CPR. It should be mandatory in school. Everyone should try and help they best they can in that situation,” says Whitmore.

