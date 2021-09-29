ProMedica’s Innovations program bringing more than just medical products to market

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fertile Ground Tools is a Sandusky County company that got off the ground a few years ago. The Woodville-based business has a product called the TOOLing Around tool caddy. Getting to this point was a team effort.

The tool caddy is designed to help make your time outside safer and easier. It was the brainchild of a local entrepreneur, and ProMedica helped him get it to market.

The Toledo region was built by inventors and entrepreneurs. That spirit is alive and well today.

Tim Tressel is the founder of Fertile Ground Tools.

“When I have a problem, I think is there a way to make it better? I had a problem with tools bouncing around in my utility tractor and the wheelbarrow. I knew there had to be a good solution.”

The tool caddy is the end result. It allows you to secure things like a rake on a wheelbarrow or a utility tractor.

Nature’s Corner is one of the places you can buy the tool caddy. Tressel says seeing his creation on store shelves is a validation of all the work he put in to get here.

“It’s almost like crossing the finish like of a race. You know you put in a lot of work, so getting it to the store is a great feeling.”

ProMedica Innovations helped Tressel get to this point.

Clint Steigerwalt is the Director. “As you can tell, Tim is really passionate about about his product and his company. We provided resources to help him move his company forward.”

The focus of ProMedica Innovations is about much more than just medical products. It’s about products that can help build economic health around the region.

“We provide business resources, various kinds of assistance, and help with applications for grant funding so we can take ideas and give them resources they need to hurtle forward.”

Helping make sure innovation continues to be firmly rooted in our community.

