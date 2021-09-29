Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or face termination or unpaid leave.(Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file, CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Though United Airlines says nearly 99% of its employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19, several reports say just under 600 employees will be terminated for noncompliance.

Company officials do not believe the reduction in its workforce will affect airline operations.

United has begun the separation process for employees who have not uploaded a record of at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

CNN says six workers who sought religious or medical exemptions filed suit in federal court claiming they were discriminated against.

Those employees will be allowed to remain active until at least Oct. 8, when a hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled.

When United made the announcement in August, it was the first U.S. airline to require the vaccine for its workforce, according to the Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo fugitive
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies north of Fremont, Ohio, had multiple agencies trucking...
Major fire destroys feed business north of Fremont

Latest News

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control facility will be moving to Monroe Street in 2023.
LC4 moving to new home in 2023
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic