Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Residents hope to restore general store destroyed by fire

No word yet from state investigators after fire at Keeler’s Korner in Berkey
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - There is still no word from state fire investigators after flames destroyed a building in Berkey dating back to 1913.

The fire happened at Keeler’s Korner during the early morning hours on Sunday. Two days later, volunteer firefighters with the Richfield Township Fire Department returned to survey the damage as a learning experience during their typical training night. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.

“Working in this store, this just kind of breaks my heart. When we came up Sunday, I actually cried,” said Aggie Miller who worked at Keeler’s Korner for three years. “It’s just, it’s very sad because it’s always been here.”

“After we played tee-ball or whatever, we’d come up here to the store and we’d get candy and whatnot,” said Shawn Meeker, who grew up in Berkey. “So, hopefully, they can put her back together again and kind of save the old rustic look of Berkey, you know?”

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, so no one was hurt. Firefighters also kept the flames from spreading to adjacent structures. Now, they are waiting on the findings from the state.

A GoFundMe has been set up at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo fugitive
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies north of Fremont, Ohio, had multiple agencies trucking...
Major fire destroys feed business north of Fremont

Latest News

Remembering Keeler's Korner in Berkey
Remembering Keeler's Korner in Berkey
The leaves of a Maple tree begin to turn to their Fall colors in Moreland Hills, Ohio on...
Fall colors getting ready to pop in Ohio, Michigan
Campbell’s hosting job fair on Friday
Ottawa and Sandusky counties have COVID-19 vaccine boosters available to eligible people.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters available in Ottawa, Sandusky counties