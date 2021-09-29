Residents hope to restore general store destroyed by fire

BERKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - There is still no word from state fire investigators after flames destroyed a building in Berkey dating back to 1913.

Still no word from state investigators on a cause of a fire that destroyed a general store in Berkey, Ohio. Residents hope for a way to restore the small town charm of the building, which was constructed in 1913. pic.twitter.com/LDH4v9CQLG — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) September 29, 2021

The fire happened at Keeler’s Korner during the early morning hours on Sunday. Two days later, volunteer firefighters with the Richfield Township Fire Department returned to survey the damage as a learning experience during their typical training night. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.

“Working in this store, this just kind of breaks my heart. When we came up Sunday, I actually cried,” said Aggie Miller who worked at Keeler’s Korner for three years. “It’s just, it’s very sad because it’s always been here.”

“After we played tee-ball or whatever, we’d come up here to the store and we’d get candy and whatnot,” said Shawn Meeker, who grew up in Berkey. “So, hopefully, they can put her back together again and kind of save the old rustic look of Berkey, you know?”

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, so no one was hurt. Firefighters also kept the flames from spreading to adjacent structures. Now, they are waiting on the findings from the state.

