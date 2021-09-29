Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

September 29th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Nice
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny with highs in the low to middle 70s today through Friday. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday. A shower is possible as well on Monday. It will be a little cooler early next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo fugitive
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies north of Fremont, Ohio, had multiple agencies trucking...
Major fire destroys feed business north of Fremont

Latest News

September 29th Weather Forecast
September 29th Weather Forecast
9/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/28/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/28/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast