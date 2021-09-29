September 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny with highs in the low to middle 70s today through Friday. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday. A shower is possible as well on Monday. It will be a little cooler early next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

