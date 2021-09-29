Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single mother turned to 13abc for help after she said her landlord was not fixing several problems inside the home.

“It’s been hell,” said Geneva Tuggle, who rents a home on Lincoln Avenue in Toledo. “I had to drop out of school to do extra work.”

She reached out after her basement started to flood. She said a maintenance crew came to make repairs, but there is still water in the basement and claims a second attempt to have crews fix the issue went unanswered.

“We have been using old coats and sheets to clean the water up,” she said.

Tuggle explained that she has been dealing with issues since she moved into the home a year-and-a-half ago. In March, 13abc was at her home when a portion of the ceiling collapsed in her daughters bedroom.

The owners of the property, Vistula Management, had since made repairs to the ceiling and roof. 13abc reached out the them again by phone about the flooded basement, and they tell 13abc they received one phone call from Tuggle about it on September 19th. They plan to send a maintenance crew to her home to make the proper repairs.

Tuggle said she would move out, but has no where else to go.

“If I have the means to, I would, but I don’t.”

