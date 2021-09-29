Single ticket sales upcoming for Stranahan Broadway shows
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Single tickets for the upcoming Broadway is Back in Toledo Series will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
Single tickets start at $40 and will be available at BroadwayInToledo.com, by calling 419-381-8851, or in person at the Stranahan box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
Shows coming through on the series include:
- Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles (Oct. 21-22)
- Anastasia (Nov. 4-7)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (Dec. 2-5)
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (Dec. 15)
- Come From Away (Jan. 4-9)
- Waitress (Feb. 17-20)
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story (March 16)
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (May 31-June 1)
