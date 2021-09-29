Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Washington Local going to virtual learning for one day

Washington Local Schools
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools have announced they are going to virtual learning for one day on Friday.

The school is experiencing a substitute shortage across the district, prompting the move to a virtual learning model.

