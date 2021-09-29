Washington Local going to virtual learning for one day
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools have announced they are going to virtual learning for one day on Friday.
The school is experiencing a substitute shortage across the district, prompting the move to a virtual learning model.
