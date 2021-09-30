Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Angel program aims to help, not charge, addicts

The program helps those struggling with addiction by offering a safe place to ask for assistance without having to worry about being arrested or investigated.
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is looking for volunteers to assist with their Angel Program. The program helps those struggling with addiction by offering a safe place to ask for assistance without having to worry about being arrested or investigated.

The program is active in State Police posts. Volunteers serve as additional support for post personnel, assisting in locating appropriate treatment options and transportation. The Michigan State Police say that volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses and can earn an hourly stipend after 20 hours of service.

If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, you can contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
Washington Local Schools
Washington Local going to virtual learning for one day
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
Toney surrenders to US Marshals

Latest News

UT’s Water Task Force water quality meeting
UToledo task force updates season findings on water quality
General rule of thumb: If it’s forty degrees, no snow and hasn’t been raining, play golf
Collins Park Golf Course closing for season
The state's increase will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio’s minimum wage increasing in 2022
Montarey Richardson, the owner of Believe Academy, plays with pupils.
Toledo organization commits to $20 million in childhood education and care funding