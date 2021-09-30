Angel program aims to help, not charge, addicts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is looking for volunteers to assist with their Angel Program. The program helps those struggling with addiction by offering a safe place to ask for assistance without having to worry about being arrested or investigated.

The program is active in State Police posts. Volunteers serve as additional support for post personnel, assisting in locating appropriate treatment options and transportation. The Michigan State Police say that volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses and can earn an hourly stipend after 20 hours of service.

If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, you can contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.

