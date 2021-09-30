Traffic
Collins Park Golf Course closing for season

General rule of thumb: If it’s forty degrees, no snow and hasn’t been raining, play golf
General rule of thumb: If it's forty degrees, no snow and hasn't been raining, play golf
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Collins Park Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday, October 10, leaving two courses run by the City of Toledo open for play into November.

The Ottawa Park Golf Course will remain open year-round, closing periodically for inclement weather or snow. The Detwiler Golf Couse will close for the year on Sunday, November 21.

Reservations at the courses can be made at toledocitygolf.com, or by calling 419-472-2059 for the Ottawa Park Golf Course, 419-726-9353 for the Detwiler Golf Course, and 419-691-3374 for the Collins Park Golf Course.

