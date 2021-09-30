Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body parts found in a Columbus condo have been identified as those of a 32-year-old woman who, according to property records, also holds a Defiance address.

According to Columbus Police, the remains of Allyson Lorenz were found in a home on the 1800 block of Bashan Drive on Wednesday. Records filed with the Franklin County Auditor’s office indicate that a woman by that name is the co-owner of one of the properties on that block. The address in the listing confirms that Lorenz lives in Defiance.

Police say the remains were discovered when officers executed a search warrant on the address. Lorenz’s remains were the only ones discovered.

Police have not yet released a cause of death.

