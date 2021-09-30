Traffic
Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home

According to Columbus Police, the remains of Allyson Lorenz were found in a home on the 1800 block of Bashan Drive on Wednesday.
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead after police went to check on the family in response to a welfare call from his employer. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.(Gray News)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body parts found in a Columbus condo have been identified as those of a 32-year-old woman who, according to property records, also holds a Defiance address.

According to Columbus Police, the remains of Allyson Lorenz were found in a home on the 1800 block of Bashan Drive on Wednesday. Records filed with the Franklin County Auditor’s office indicate that a woman by that name is the co-owner of one of the properties on that block. The address in the listing confirms that Lorenz lives in Defiance.

Police say the remains were discovered when officers executed a search warrant on the address. Lorenz’s remains were the only ones discovered.

Police have not yet released a cause of death.

