Fake fentanyl popping up across Michigan

The DEA has seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills so far in 2021, more than the previous two years combined.
Fake fentanyl pills popping up across Michigan.
Fake fentanyl pills popping up across Michigan.(Gray tv)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are growing concerns about fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl in Michigan.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning about the fake pills circulating in communities across the country.

The DEA said it has seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills so far in 2021, which is more than the previous two years combined. The agency said many of the pills have also been laced with methamphetamine.

The fake pills have now been spotted in other illegal and prescription drugs in Genesee County. Officials say fentanyl is being mixed into everything from pills to heroin, and even marijuana.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin. It is also cheaper to make and distribute. According to the DEA, two out of every five fake pills it has seized in 2021 have contained lethal amounts of fentanyl.

In September of this year alone, death overdoses are up across the county.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

