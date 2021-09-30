Traffic
Food service vendor for Walleye games hosting hiring event

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The company that handles food service for the Toledo Walleye is hosting a hiring event on Thursday evening.

AVI Foodsystems is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions within the food and beverage department for the upcoming Walleye season. You can find more information on the open positions at this link.

The job fair will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Huntington Center. All applicants should enter through the Aquarium on Jefferson St. They should bring a valid driver’s license or state ID, and a social security card or birth certificate.

