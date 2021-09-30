Traffic
Fremont farmer speaks out following devastating barn fire

Ed Artz owns Artz Feed & Supply in Fremont. He says they are still unsure exactly how many animals were lost in the blaze.
Ed Artz says hundreds of years of history perished.
Ed Artz says hundreds of years of history perished.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday evening several firefighting agencies arrived at Artz Feed & Supply to extinguish a massive fire.

“I haven’t slept for two nights,” says Ed Artz, who is the third generation to live on the property. “It’s not good. I don’t know what to say about it. I don’t know what happened, I’m just trying to figure out everything right now.”

Artz said the flames were so intense they almost spread to his home. Inside the barns some animals were able to escape, but many perished in the flames. Some animals on the property belong to neighbors. He had to explain to two young girls that their pet horse died in the fire.

“I’m not even 100 percent sure yet. They are going through right now and getting them out. Seeing how many of them didn’t make it and getting them buried today. There’s goats, pigs, sheep, baby horse got lost. A bunch of cattle,” says Artz.

“Everything was out here, all of his tractors. He is a farmer, that’s his livelihood and he’s got nothing. Not only does he have nothing for the animals, he has nothing to keep going,” says Tara Artz, Ed’s daughter-in-law.

“Obviously he still has several animals. A lot of animals did make it out thankfully. We have animals kind of all over the place being boarded and taken care of. But ultimately we would like to build a barn to bring the animals back here,” says Tara Artz.

Tara Artz created a GoFundMe to help the family pick up the pieces to recuperate - click here to donate.

