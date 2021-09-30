Fungus infecting maple trees in the area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have maple trees in your yard, you might have noticed the leaves changing colors, but not the way you may expect. Large black spots on the leaves are caused by a type of fungus that is common in the area.

It’s called Maple Tar Spot and it is a fungus that infects the leaves of maple trees. It typically starts as a small yellow spot on the leaves earlier in the summer that gradually grows into that large black spot by the start of fall. According to tree and landscaping experts, however, it doesn’t affect the overall health of the tree.

“It will cause your leaves to fall early,” says Anthony Rorigi, owner of Northwestern Tree Service as he indicates a tree in a Toledo yard. “This maple in the front, for example, has already started to lose its leaves.”

Rorigi says one of the best things you can do to avoid this fungus infesting your own trees is to be sure to rake up the leaves during the fall. Leaves left on the ground come springtime could have spores that infest your healthy trees.

