Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpret signals sent from a multi-function switch.

The Korean automaker says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
Washington Local Schools
Washington Local going to virtual learning for one day
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
Toney surrenders to US Marshals
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement

Latest News

Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
It’s flu vaccine time, even if you’ve had your COVID shots
Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., on Aug. 21, 2021, that was thought...
Catfish eaten before being verified can’t qualify for record
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Masking and other precautions against the coronavirus had an added bonus last winter as flu...
Health experts urge vaccine as flu season nears