Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.
Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.(Gray DC)
By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
Toney surrenders to US Marshals
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Toledo Police are searching for this suspect in a felonious assault case.
Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

Latest News

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game