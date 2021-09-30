Mercy Health mobile mammography van visiting locations through northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mercy Health mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region in October.
Upcoming locations and dates:
October 6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine,
2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611
October 7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic,
3841 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616
October 13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care
28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551
October 19, 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
Mercy Health - Heart & Vascular Institute
2222 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608
October 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care
28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551
October 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
9288 West Market Street, Tiffin, OH 44883
October 23, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tent City
Civic Center Mall, Jackson St. Toledo, OH
October 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Halim Clinic / Spring Valley OBGYN & Midwives
6855 Spring Valley Drive, Holland, OH 43528
October 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine
2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604
October 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558
October 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care
1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566
Patients are encouraged to verify if Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. Uninsured or underinsured individuals may be eligible for financial need-based assistance programs. Call 419-696-5839.
Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only - call 833-MAMM- VAN to schedule a screening on the mobile unit.
To view the full list of dates and locations, visit //mercy.com/toledomobilemamm
