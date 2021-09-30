Traffic
Mercy Health mobile mammography van visiting locations through northwest Ohio

The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mercy Health mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region in October.

Upcoming locations and dates:

October 6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine,

2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611

October 7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic,

3841 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616

October 13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care

28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551

October 19, 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Mercy Health - Heart & Vascular Institute

2222 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608

October 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care

28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551

October 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

9288 West Market Street, Tiffin, OH 44883

October 23, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tent City

Civic Center Mall, Jackson St. Toledo, OH

October 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Halim Clinic / Spring Valley OBGYN & Midwives

6855 Spring Valley Drive, Holland, OH 43528

October 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine

2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604

October 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

October 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care

1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566

Patients are encouraged to verify if Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. Uninsured or underinsured individuals may be eligible for financial need-based assistance programs. Call 419-696-5839.

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only - call 833-MAMM- VAN to schedule a screening on the mobile unit.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit //mercy.com/toledomobilemamm

