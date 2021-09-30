Michigan man charged with contacting minor online for sexual purposes

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan arrested a Brownstown man on a two-count felony warrant for alleged sexual misconduct with minors on the internet.

Patrick Hensley was arrested on Tuesday after detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response Task Force conducted an undercover operation on social media.

Hensley is facing charges of Children - Accosting for immoral purposes, and Using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned on Wednesday, where a judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered the use of a GPS tether if he was released on bond.

Anyone with information regarding human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.

