New multi-million dollar dog shelter planned for downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County has long been in need of a new dog shelter. A plan is now in place to make that happen. A multi-million dollar facility is planned for downtown Toledo.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control has been in the same space for decades.

“The building probably did serve its purpose initially, but it needed to be changed or updated many, many years ago,” director Kelly Sears said.

Sears says the biggest problems include the lack of poor ventilation and appropriate space.

“We can’t separate based on behavior, illness or if they are scared or just need some extra TLC. We will have separate areas for everything and there will be quiet places in the new building. There will be much less stress and anxiety for the dogs.”

Staff members say despite the desperate need for a new building, they have gone above and beyond to do the best they can for the dogs with what they have.

“I know we need a new facility, but we do the best we can every day for the dogs,” adoption counselor Jamila Ramlawi said. “For some of these dogs, this is the best life they’ve ever had. They get fed every day, they have fresh water and medical care. They get walks and snuggles. Having said that, we all know that having a new building will be better for all of the dogs and the staff.”

The new state-of-the-art facility will be about 33,000 square feet. It will be built on a 2-acre site at the corner of 14th and Monroe Streets downtown. It will include large double-sided kennels. There will be rooms that simulate a home setting for long-stay dogs, and lots of natural light in the building.

“It will have room for 140 dogs. There will be three isolation areas, a parvo treatment area and a separate vet clinic for in-house work, but that clinic can also grow as the community’s needs grow for things like low-cost vaccination clinics.”

The shelter will also include plenty of green space. Each dog area will have access to its own outdoor play yard. There will also be walking paths. Unlike the current shelter, there will be separate entrances for intake and adoption. The new shelter will also have a big indoor multi-purpose room with access to an enrichment play yard for the dogs.

The project has a projected price tag of about $20 million. It will be paid for through traditional financing bonds.

“I think the commitment to this new shelter is proof that Toledo really loves its dogs. The community has been so supportive of our work. The new shelter means we can find more dogs their forever homes, and that is what it’s all about,” said Ramlawi.

The design will be finished next spring. Demolition of the current building is expected to happen not long after that, with construction of the new facility getting underway in the summer of 2022. The goal is to have dogs in the new shelter in the fall of 2023. The firm designing the shelter specializes in this kind of work.

A review was done to see if the current building could be renovated. It was determined that it would cost as much to renovate as it would to build a new facility.

Shelter leaders would like your input about the new building. A community survey will be posted soon.

