Ohio Supreme Court overturns woman’s cocaine conviction

Seneca County woman was convicted after cocaine metabolites found in system of her newborn son in 2018
Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus (Source: WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A Seneca County woman’s conviction of felony cocaine possession after the drug was detected in her system at the time of giving birth was overturned by the Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday.

Kelly Foreman was charged with cocaine possession after drug testing of her newborn child show the presence of cocaine metabolites. She confirmed to a county protective services caseworker that she had taken the drug 6-12 times while pregnant.

The Supreme Court ruled that the state failed to prove venue because there was no evidence that she possessed cocaine in Seneca County. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said that in order to establish venue in the charging county, the state must prove she had control over the substance that was “assimilated into” her body.

“Foreman, by her own admission, ingested cocaine several times during her pregnancy. However, once she ingested the cocaine and it was assimilated into her body, she no longer had control over it,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote. “Consequently, at the time of J.B.’s birth, Foreman was unable to exercise restraint, direct influence, or exert power over the cocaine that she had previously ingested.”

In 2018, Foreman gave birth to a son at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. The child exhibited symptoms of drug withdrawal and was tested for illegal substances. She said she did not use cocaine in front of her other children or her fiance, because she did not want him to know about her drug use.

The trial court in Seneca County sentenced Foreman to three years of community control. The Third District Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s decision.

