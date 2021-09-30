September 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny both today and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s (cooler along the lake). Saturday will bring highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance of rain starting in the late afternoon and evening. Rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday. A few showers are possible early next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday through Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.