Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Mud Hens start postseason series with a win

Baseball in late September is also a big win for downtown bars and restaurants.
Post season baseball continues at 5/3rd Field into October.
Post season baseball continues at 5/3rd Field into October.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mud Hens are hosting a postseason series against the Saint Paul Saints. There are games every day now through Sunday.

That means an extended season for bars and restaurants downtown.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, the Hens hosted Hens and Hounds night, a benefit for local animal shelters. It’s also a big benefit for businesses.

“Perfect. It’s perfect,” said Mickey Penka who brought her dog, Sweet Pea. “They’ve never had games this late, so I love it.”

Bonus baseball into October is welcomed by bars and restaurants, including Firefly, which specializes in unique cocktails.

Patrons of Firefly enjoy the patio during the Hens and Hounds night across from 5/3rd Field
Patrons of Firefly enjoy the patio during the Hens and Hounds night across from 5/3rd Field(Tony Geftos)

“The restaurant was full tonight before the game and there’s so many fans at the game tonight,” said Geoff Scott, one of the partners with Firefly. “We’re hoping the Mudhens go all the way and win the whole darn thing, and we’re just glad to have them this late in the season because usually they wouldn’t be down here right now.”

“I think it’s great,” added Carter Bayer who was enjoying a drink on the patio of Firefly. “Like, we’ve been down here for 3 or 4 years now and, you know, especially having the context of COVID last year, just the energy and the people being down here is fantastic.”

The Mud Hens won the post series opener over the St. Paul Saints 3 to 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
Toney surrenders to US Marshals
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Toledo Police are searching for this suspect in a felonious assault case.
Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

Latest News

Ed Artz struggled to find the words to describe the loss.
Fremont farmer devastated following fire
Ed Artz says hundreds of years of history perished.
Fremont farmer speaks out following devastating barn fire
The Woodville business received help from ProMedica Innovations
ProMedica’s Innovations program bringing more than just medical products to market
GETTING ANSWERS: Should you get booster shot if you've had COVID-19, antibody treatment?
Lucas Co. COVID booster clinics already taking walk-ins