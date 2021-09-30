Toledo Mud Hens start postseason series with a win

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mud Hens are hosting a postseason series against the Saint Paul Saints. There are games every day now through Sunday.

That means an extended season for bars and restaurants downtown.

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, the Hens hosted Hens and Hounds night, a benefit for local animal shelters. It’s also a big benefit for businesses.

“Perfect. It’s perfect,” said Mickey Penka who brought her dog, Sweet Pea. “They’ve never had games this late, so I love it.”

Bonus baseball into October is welcomed by bars and restaurants, including Firefly, which specializes in unique cocktails.

Patrons of Firefly enjoy the patio during the Hens and Hounds night across from 5/3rd Field (Tony Geftos)

“The restaurant was full tonight before the game and there’s so many fans at the game tonight,” said Geoff Scott, one of the partners with Firefly. “We’re hoping the Mudhens go all the way and win the whole darn thing, and we’re just glad to have them this late in the season because usually they wouldn’t be down here right now.”

“I think it’s great,” added Carter Bayer who was enjoying a drink on the patio of Firefly. “Like, we’ve been down here for 3 or 4 years now and, you know, especially having the context of COVID last year, just the energy and the people being down here is fantastic.”

The Mud Hens won the post series opener over the St. Paul Saints 3 to 4.

