Toledo organization commits to $20 million in childhood education and care funding

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The non-profit organization HOPE Toledo announced Thursday it is planning to invest $20 million in early childhood education and care for local youth over the next three years.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, an expansion of slots with Toledo Public Schools, and private funding. The ARPA funding is still pending approval.

HOPE Toledo works to educate area preschoolers as well as provide opportunities for Toledo’s high school graduates to pursue higher education. The organization said its goal is to develop a homegrown workforce to create economic stability for Toledo’s communities.

80% of Toledo children start school not ready to learn, according to the organization. It’s working to change that.

HOPE Toledo said it serves up to 200 students through its Pre-K Demonstration Project through a partnership with 10 local providers and hopes to expand it to 500 students in the next school year.

“My hope is not just about the commitments of needed funds, but also about the attention and energy focused on something so critically important—and so dear to my heart,” said Alethea Easterly, owner of Quality Time Child Care Center. “Today’s announcements, and the gathering here of so many prominent and diverse community leaders, gives me hope!”

