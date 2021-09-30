UToledo task force updates season findings on water quality

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s Water Task Force held a meeting on Thursday morning with an update on this season’s finding on the current water quality, both in the field and in the labs.

“The long and short of it is that we have no concerns about our drinking water,” says Dr. Frank Calzonette, Vice President for Research and Chair of UToledo Water Task Force.

The Water Task Force released their findings, saying the algal blooms are nowhere near as bad this year in previous years. They will continue to monitor the blooms to keep everyone safe.

“We have the ability to respond,” Calzonette said. “We at the University of Toledo and other universities, and NOA and other partners provide advance warning in the case that there is an issue, and they have adequate time to respond.”

The Water Task Force was formed in 2014 in response to the Toledo Water Crisis. It’s made up of 30 faculty members, including scientists, engineers and medical researchers who work hard to protect water quality and the health of the lake.

“We’re also having a better understanding of how toxins are formed in the environment and how to control these in our water treatment facilities,” Calzonette says.

Calzonette said we have to pay attention to the broader global issues surrounding climate change.

“A lot of this relates to climate factors, but also the state of Ohio and our agrilcture community understanding how important this is,” he said.

