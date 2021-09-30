Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

UToledo task force updates season findings on water quality

The Water Task Force releases findings on this season’s algae blooms
UT’s Water Task Force water quality meeting
UT’s Water Task Force water quality meeting(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s Water Task Force held a meeting on Thursday morning with an update on this season’s finding on the current water quality, both in the field and in the labs.

“The long and short of it is that we have no concerns about our drinking water,” says Dr. Frank Calzonette, Vice President for Research and Chair of UToledo Water Task Force.

The Water Task Force released their findings, saying the algal blooms are nowhere near as bad this year in previous years. They will continue to monitor the blooms to keep everyone safe.

“We have the ability to respond,” Calzonette said. “We at the University of Toledo and other universities, and NOA and other partners provide advance warning in the case that there is an issue, and they have adequate time to respond.”

The Water Task Force was formed in 2014 in response to the Toledo Water Crisis. It’s made up of 30 faculty members, including scientists, engineers and medical researchers who work hard to protect water quality and the health of the lake.

“We’re also having a better understanding of how toxins are formed in the environment and how to control these in our water treatment facilities,” Calzonette says.

Calzonette said we have to pay attention to the broader global issues surrounding climate change.

“A lot of this relates to climate factors, but also the state of Ohio and our agrilcture community understanding how important this is,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
Washington Local Schools
Washington Local going to virtual learning for one day
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
Toney surrenders to US Marshals

Latest News

General rule of thumb: If it’s forty degrees, no snow and hasn’t been raining, play golf
Collins Park Golf Course closing for season
Michigan State Police logo.
Angel program aims to help, not charge, addicts
The state's increase will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio’s minimum wage increasing in 2022
Montarey Richardson, the owner of Believe Academy, plays with pupils.
Toledo organization commits to $20 million in childhood education and care funding