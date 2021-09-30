Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One lucky person matched five numbers plus the Power Play Wednesday night in the Ohio Powerball, winning $2 million.

Ohio Lottery said the winning ticket was sold near Columbus.

The ticket was sold at Get Go #3547, located at 9590 Sawmill Parkway in Powell.

No one has come forward yet to claim the prize.

Two other $2 million tickets were sold in Michigan and Oklahoma.

The winning white ball numbers Wednesday were 2, 7, 11, 17 and 32, and the Powerball number was 11.

The Powerball has reached an estimated $620 million as of Thursday.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

