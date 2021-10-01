Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.
Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school. Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home
A fire at the Findlay Dollar Tree store caused a partial collapse of its roof Thursday evening.
Fire leads to partial roof collapse at Dollar Tree in Findlay
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
Family members are searching for answers after they have not heard from DeeAnna Scott since...
Where is DeeAnna Scott? Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area
Patrick Hensely is facing charges in Michigan.
Michigan man charged with contacting minor online for sexual purposes

Latest News

The shooting was portrayed on Alex Jones’ Infowars show as a hoax involving actors aimed at...
Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
Workers at Bezos’ rocket company allege sexism, safety risks