10/1: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Rain returns late Saturday; 1/2″ to 1″ through Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It may not amount to nearly as much as last week, but 1/2″ to 1″ of rain on average is expected across NW Ohio / SE Michigan this weekend. We’ll start seeing those showers roll in from the west late Saturday, with off-and-on showers throughout Sunday and much of Monday. Highs will top out near 80 Saturday, and stay closer to 70 through next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

