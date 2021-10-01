10/1: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

It may not amount to nearly as much as last week, but 1/2″ to 1″ of rain on average is expected across NW Ohio / SE Michigan this weekend. We’ll start seeing those showers roll in from the west late Saturday, with off-and-on showers throughout Sunday and much of Monday. Highs will top out near 80 Saturday, and stay closer to 70 through next midweek.

