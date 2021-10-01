Traffic
Crash blocking eastbound Sylvania Ave. near McCord

A car crashed into a semi truck on Friday, Oct. 1 on Sylvania Ave. near McCord.
A car crashed into a semi truck on Friday, Oct. 1 on Sylvania Ave. near McCord.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash between a semi-truck and a car is blocked traffic on eastbound Sylvania Ave. east of McCord Rd. on Friday morning.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The truck and trailer were parked in the center lane all morning as a part of the active construction zone. Sylvania Township Police are investigating the crash. There is no other information available at this time.

