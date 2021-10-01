Crash blocking eastbound Sylvania Ave. near McCord

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash between a semi-truck and a car is blocked traffic on eastbound Sylvania Ave. east of McCord Rd. on Friday morning.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The truck and trailer were parked in the center lane all morning as a part of the active construction zone. Sylvania Township Police are investigating the crash. There is no other information available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.