Critters living in uncut grass invade neighbors’ yards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman has been asking the city to clean up an abandoned property on her street for nearly three months. She finally got sick of calling them, and called 13abc instead.

Neighbors say they don’t like looking at the overgrown lawn, but the eyesore is only the beginning of the problem.

“I don’t think no one should have to live next door to a nuisance across the alley,” says Toledo resident Rowena Days.

Days is frustrated. Her friend lives across the alley from a home with a messy yard.

What is she asking for?

“To get the yard mowed and cleaned up. Is that too much to ask for? Tax paying citizen,” she says.

No one lives at 1002 Parkside, well, no humans.

“Groundhogs, Coons. Some of everything come up over here. Rats. And they’re coming over in his yard,” says Days.

Her friends has been battling the infestation - plugging holes and paying exterminators. Back on July 9, Days finally called the city for help. Nearly three months later, the backyard is still bursting at the seams with trash and overgrown weeds.

“I truly believe that if this was the mayor’s or city council someone who lived next door to this, I truly believe something would have been done about this by now,” says Days.

So she finally called 13abc, and in less than 24 hours, we were there.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the city confirmed they have plans to clean up the yard. Thursday morning, after 13abc checked again, the city switched contractors and said the plan was to have the grass cut on Thursday.

“I don’t think they should take three months almost, to get some service. You’re a taxpaying citizen. You shouldn’t be treated like this,” says Days.

