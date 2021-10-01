Traffic
Dine in the 419: Heading to the Mediterranean at Souk

Souk’s specializes in Mediterranean food with a hip twist.
Souk’s specializes in Mediterranean food with a hip twist.
Souk's specializes in Mediterranean food with a hip twist.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On this week’s Dine in the 419, we head to Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, where they specialize in Mediterranean food with a Middle Eastern flair and out-of-this-world unique flavors.

“Eating in a Middle Eastern home, it’s always an event, there’s just food everywhere,” Souk chef and owner Moussa Salloukh said. “It’s food, food, food.”

Homemade hummus, braised short ribs, and kafta are just some of the items like that on the menu but don’t expect your typical Mediterranean cuisine.

“We do the total Mediterranean here, so we’ll hit Spain and every corner of the Mediterranean, but an emphasis on Middle Eastern with a hip twist,” Salloukh said.

Salloukh cooks up authentic tradition mixed with innovative flavors at the Warehouse District’s restaurant.

In our segment, we made one of his signature apps, Haloomi Cheese.

“It’s a combination of most of the time, sheep’s milk, goat’s milk, sometimes cow’s milk, it’s just a high tolerance for heat so you can grill it, you can saute it,” Salloukh said, throwing chickpeas on a hot pan, and adding spinach and red wine vinegarette to the bountiful presentation.

Many of the dishes are also great to share family style.

