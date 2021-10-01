Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Duplex in south Toledo suffers heavy damage in Friday fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a duplex fire on Orchard Ave. on Friday, Oct. 1.
Firefighters are on the scene of a duplex fire on Orchard Ave. on Friday, Oct. 1.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured after a duplex caught fire Friday morning in south Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue officials said they were able to contain the fire to the lower unit. The resident of the lower unit was not home at the time and has not been identified.

There is heavy fire damage, and the building does not look livable at this point.

A fire investigator has been called in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
Patrick Hensely is facing charges in Michigan.
Michigan man charged with contacting minor online for sexual purposes
Ed Artz says hundreds of years of history perished.
Fremont farmer speaks out following devastating barn fire
A fire at the Findlay Dollar Tree store caused a partial collapse of its roof Thursday evening.
Fire breaks out at Findlay Dollar Tree

Latest News

Walker Kight
Walker Kight
Ottawa Hills’ Walker Kight is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
Ottawa Hills’ Walker Kight paves way for next generation
Hope Toledo announced they will be investing $20 million into early childhood education.
Hope Toledo announces major investment
Family members are searching for answers after they have not heard from DeeAnna Scott since...
Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area