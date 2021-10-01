Duplex in south Toledo suffers heavy damage in Friday fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured after a duplex caught fire Friday morning in south Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue officials said they were able to contain the fire to the lower unit. The resident of the lower unit was not home at the time and has not been identified.

There is heavy fire damage, and the building does not look livable at this point.

A fire investigator has been called in.

