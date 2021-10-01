Traffic
Findlay neighbors working to save trees on their street

Dozens of trees along Westmoor Rd. are scheduled to be cut down because of a pipeline.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of neighbors in Hancock County is up in arms after learning that Sunoco Pipeline L.P. is going to cut down a number of trees along their street. It’s happening along Westmoor Road in Findlay.

Barbara and John Meyers have lived on Westmoor since 1978. She says they could lose all three trees in their front yard, along with many more in the neighborhood because of a pipeline that runs through the area.

“Thirty or more trees are coming down on our side of the street. Many of them were here before the neighborhood. We will lose shade, beautification, and it will detract from the value of our property.”

Barbara says a lot of the neighbors have tried to reach out to the pipeline company to get answers. “I think the thing that concerns me the most is that they won’t talk to us. We’ve called every day. They don’t want to meet with us. Maybe we could work something out, this is so frustrating.”

The company sent residents a letter saying in part that Sunoco Pipeline is cutting trees down as part of a right of way maintenance program that promotes the safe and efficient operation of the pipeline.

Ken Bahler says the pipeline has been in place since the 1930s. He believes several trees in his front yard will be cut down.

“They feel that to meet national standards for inspections they need to do an aerial inspection because they need to see straight through to see if there is any leaking or whatever. ”

Ken believes there are other ways to do that including walking or driving by the lines or using a drone. Ken says he did have contact with the company at first, but says there has been no response to his recent attempts to reach out.

“We only had about two and a half weeks to look at this and try to get a lawyer and have a thorough investigation.”

Barbara and many others who live here just can’t imagine the neighborhood without the trees. “This is something I believe in. It breaks my heart.”

But she’s not giving up hope just yet. “Have a little understanding and compassion. Let me keep my tree. I’ll chain myself to it. I have friends who will visit me in jail. "

The tree removal could begin as early as Monday.

We placed a call to the pipeline company that’s having the trees removed, and at this point we have not received a call back.

The neighbors have started a Facebook group. To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

