Fire breaks out at Findlay Dollar Tree

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at the Findlay Dollar Tree store caused a partial collapse of its roof Thursday evening.

According to officials with the Findlay Fire Department, a call came in at 5:38 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames at the store located on Tiffin Ave.

Crews were able to contain the blaze shortly after arriving, and extinguished the fire after examining the collapse.

Fire damage was focused on the northwest corner of the building. There were no injuries to staff, shoppers or fire fighters in the incident according to the assistant Fire Chief.

Investigators are examining the area to determine the cause of the fire.

