Gov. DeWine ‘hopeful’ panel can reach congressional map compromise this month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio redistricting commission once again gets the chance to redraw the state’s political boundaries after the state legislature balked at its Sept. 30 deadline to come up with a plan to introduce a new congressional map.

Last month, the commission approved new General Assembly maps in a party-line vote. The process was designed to be bipartisan.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in Toledo Friday that he’s “hopeful” the commission can agree on a bipartisan proposal this time. He did not say when the commission might reconvene.

“I thought the last process should’ve been bipartisan and we should’ve pulled people together,” DeWine said. “In the end, it was clear that one side was here, one side was here...and it was simply impossible to pull people together. I was not happy about that but that’s the way it turned out.”

Here are Governor Mike DeWine's full comments on redistricting today. He did not say when the redistricting commission will reconvene to draw congressional maps, but said, "that process will be getting started shortly." pic.twitter.com/MfXkgQ0uKR — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) October 1, 2021

The commission now has until Oct. 31 to come up with a plan for new boundaries. The panel’s two Democrats have to side with Republicans on the proposal. Otherwise, the state legislature gets a second chance to come up with a plan.

If lawmakers still can’t have a bipartisan consensus, the maps will only last for four years instead of ten.

The Ohio Supreme Court this week laid out a timeline for three lawsuits challenging the commission’s General Assembly maps. It could order the commission to go back to the drawing board if it finds the maps are unconstitutional. The Court could also be asked to rule on the proposed congressional maps.

Just in: The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the redistricting lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters for December 8.



It has laid out a schedule for all 3 redistricting lawsuits: https://t.co/5ZotDXNruH — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 29, 2021

Justice Pat DeWine, the governor’s son, said this week he does not plan to recuse himself from cases involving the maps.

Gov. DeWine said he doesn’t get involved in decisions that Pat DeWine makes as a justice.

“I don’t talk to him about it,” DeWine said. “He and I don’t talk about those matters. That’s his decision. It’s not mine.

The governor made his comments following a tour of Libbey Glass in Toledo. He and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited multiple manufacturing facilities across the state Friday as part of Manufacturing Day.

Gov. DeWine visits Libbey Glass In recognition of Manufacturing Day, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is visiting Libbey Glass in Toledo. Posted by 13abc on Friday, October 1, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.