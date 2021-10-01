Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Sam, just right of center, in the Atlantic Ocean, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 1920 Zulu (3:20 p.m. ET). Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm but it poses no threat to land as it loops northward in the Atlantic, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.(NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam could bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda and the Bahamas as early as Friday night as the Category 4 system roars across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sam’s maximum sustained winds were near 150 mph (240 kph) Friday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Though forecasters said the hurricane would pass “well east” of Bermuda, strong wind and rough surf were expected to affect Bermuda and the Bahamas as Sam had tropical storm-force winds extending 175 miles (280 kilometers) from its center.

The hurricane was located about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda. It was moving north-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect for the British territory.

Swells from Sam could also cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor was also over the Atlantic Ocean early Friday. It was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands with top winds around 60 mph (95 kph). The system was not posing any threat to land.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
Patrick Hensely is facing charges in Michigan.
Michigan man charged with contacting minor online for sexual purposes
Ed Artz says hundreds of years of history perished.
Fremont farmer speaks out following devastating barn fire
A fire at the Findlay Dollar Tree store caused a partial collapse of its roof Thursday evening.
Fire leads to partial roof collapse at Dollar Tree in Findlay

Latest News

Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalization and deaths by half, and it will...
Merck says COVID-19 pill successful, will seek authorization for use
A bomb threat was called in to the Kroger in Swanton on Thursday, Sept. 30.
Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat called in to Kroger in Swanton
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday
Police incident closes lane of I-71 SB near W. 130th Street
Police investigation closes lane of I-71 SB near W. 130th Street