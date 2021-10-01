I-475 northbound closed at Salisbury/Dussel due to crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic on I-475 northbound is backed up all the way to the I-75 interchange due to a crash Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being rerouted at multiple points along the interstate.

There is no report of details on the crash or an estimated time at which the highway would fully re-open to traffic.

