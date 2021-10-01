Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

I-475 northbound closed at Salisbury/Dussel due to crash

Northbound traffic on I-475 is closed due to a crash at Dussel Rd.
Northbound traffic on I-475 is closed due to a crash at Dussel Rd.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic on I-475 northbound is backed up all the way to the I-75 interchange due to a crash Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being rerouted at multiple points along the interstate.

There is no report of details on the crash or an estimated time at which the highway would fully re-open to traffic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
Defiance woman’s remains identified in Columbus home
A fire at the Findlay Dollar Tree store caused a partial collapse of its roof Thursday evening.
Fire leads to partial roof collapse at Dollar Tree in Findlay
Family members are searching for answers after they have not heard from DeeAnna Scott since...
Where is DeeAnna Scott? Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area
Single mother wants landlord to make proper repairs to flooded basement
Single mother in dispute with landlord over flooded basement
Patrick Hensely is facing charges in Michigan.
Michigan man charged with contacting minor online for sexual purposes

Latest News

DeWine addresses next steps in redistricting process
DeWine addresses next steps in redistricting process
Sub Shortage
Sir Maejor Page does not take plea deal
Sir Maejor Page does not make change of plea
Sir Maejor Page arrested on September 25, 2020 on federal wire fraud charges.
No change of plea for Sir Maejor Page during court appearance