Missing woman from Toledo last seen in Seattle area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Where is DeeAnna Scott? That’s the question her sister wants answered.

“She was corresponding with us a lot. You know, she was asking for money. We were giving her money. We were paying her car note and stuff like that, helping her out,” said Sara Scott who lives in Toledo.

Sara explains her sister DeeAnna, who’s in her mid-30s, moved to the Seattle, WA, area and may have been living in a homeless shelter at a church. However, Sara has not heard from DeeAnna since November 2020.

“All her social media started like dwindling off, like, slowly. Like just disappearing,” described Sara.

This week, a letter arrived at their grandfather’s house on Leybourn Ave. in Toledo. It shows DeeAnna’s car was recently impounded and towed by a company in Redmond, WA.

“It looked like it was there for a while. Like, there was green moss under the car,” explained Sara, who adds she’s been talking with a detective in the Seattle area, trying to get information. “So, pretty much, like just little things, little details, little odds and ends are coming up. Like. my sister had a cube of storage. We just found that out that, you know, she has storage that she stopped paying on.”

Meantime, pictures of DeeAnna are circulating on the internet, including ones from on Facebook by a group called “For The Missing: Pacific Northwest.”

Sara is planning to head there to search for her sister in the coming months.

